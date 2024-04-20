Spartans Interested in Former Michigan LB Transfer
With spring football coming to an end with the "Spring Showcase," Michigan State will increase its focus on the transfer portal and recruiting trail as summer arrives.
The position of linebacker is currently healthy for the Spartans -- Cal Haladay is a stalwart in the middle, sophomore Jordan Hall is looking to make a big step in Year 2, transfer Jordan Turner looks good early on, and Darius Snow has a lot of potential when healthy.
Spartans defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi spoke highly of his linebacker room earlier this month.
"They're all guys who can contribute this year, which hasn't been the case over my career," Rossi told reporters on April 9. "Every one of these guys can contribute. The thing I've been pleased with is all those guys shown themselves to be contributors."
Rossi could have another potential contributor in the transfer portal.
Charlotte linebacker and former Michigan Wolverine Nikhai Hill-Green entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Phillip Dukes of On3 reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Hill-Green was being contacted by several teams -- Michigan State and his former school among them.
Last season, Hill-Green started in his seven of 11 appearances with Charlotte. He registered a team-best 48 solo tackles with nine tackles for a loss and two sacks. He forced one fumble and notched three pass breakups.
As a recruit, Hill-Green was a four-star prospect with a 90 grade by 247Sports. He was the No. 12 player in his home state of Maryland and the No. 23 outside linebacker in the country. He helped St. Frances Academy to a No. 5 ranking in the USA Today Super 25.
Hill-Green had offers from Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota and West Virginia. He ultimately committed to Michigan.
At Michigan, Hill-Green played a total of 18 games, starting six of them. His best season was in 2021 when he appeared in all 14 games and recorded 50 tackles, two of them for a loss.
As a transfer, Hill-Green was given a three-star rating by 247Sports. He is No. 44 in the transfer portal linebacker rankings and No. 627 overall.
Hill-Green recently had an official visit to Arkansas. He is also hearing from Colorado and Florida State.
