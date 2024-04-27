4-Star Forward Jordan Scott Visited by Tom Izzo, Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans and Coach Tom Izzo have been hitting both the recruiting trail and transfer portal hard. Izzo knows what it takes to compete in the Big Ten Conference, and assembling the best roster possible is quintessential.
With rival Michigan's overhaul in the rebuilding process, the stakes are higher.
Izzo visited top recruit Jordan Scott on Thursday. Scott posted the meeting on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Per 247Sports, Scott is a four-star forward. He is No. 53 nationally and No. 12 at his position. Last season, Scott averaged 18.4 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2 assists.
Scott led South Lakes High School to a 26-2 record and the Virginia 6A state championship. In the title game, Scott scored a game-high 23 points -- shooting 9-of-12 from the floor, and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.
Last season, the Spartans struggled in most offensive categories. They finished 192nd in scoring offense and 147th in effective field goal percentage.
Key pieces Tyson Walker and Malik Hall have graduated.
Walker averaged over 30 minutes on the court for the Spartans and led the team in scoring with 18.4 points per game. His play on defense was a big plus for the Spartans as well.
Hall was inconsistent both offensively and defensively until the final stretch of the 2023 season. He averaged 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Izzo recently added a huge player from the portal in forward Frankie Fidler. Fidler averaged 20.1 points per game with 6.8 rebounds. Fidler will be able to stretch the floor and generate plenty of offense for the Spartans.
While Izzo has been utilizing the transfer portal more effectively -- Walker was a portal gem -- he has remained elite as a recruiter.
Izzo had the No. 7 recruiting class in 2023, per 247Sports. The highlight of the class was five-star big-man Xavier Booker. The 6-foot-10 center is one of the most prestigious recruits Izzo brought to East Lansing, having been the No. 11 player in the country.
Guard Jeremy Fears Jr. was the No. 32 player nationally and forward Coen Carr was No. 46.
Izzo wants his second national championship. The transfer portal will help, but Izzo's best bet is still recruiting.
247Sports' has Michigan State as one of three teams that Scott is "warm" on.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.