Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Olympian Frank Gomez Talks Cancellation of Games From Puerto Rico

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—When the announcement came down that the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer had gotten postponed, it shook the world. Here in America, we had already seen the NCAA basketball tournament shut down, but the Olympics impacts the world.

But as things often do, the impact of that cancellation was felt right here in the Spartan Nation. Frank Gomez is one of the greatest athletes in Michigan State history. This former national champion competed in Brazil’s Olympiad in 2016 and was ready for another great run this year.

Competing for Puerto Rico, the last time Gomez hit the mat in the Olympics in 2016, he lost to Ikhtiyor Navruzov of Uzbekistan. That loss came in the 65 kg—weight class. But Gomez was not the only one.

Spartan Nation spoke with Gomez exclusively from his home in Puerto Rico.  We talked about the moment he learned the games were canceled, has he heard anything from the IOC and how is his native Puerto Rico dealing with COVID-19 and the remaining devastation from hurricane Maria.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Olympics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Excited" '21 Class Cornerback Jaden McGill Talks Michigan State Offer

Class of 2021 cornerback Jaden McGill talks about his recent scholarship offer from Michigan State football and Mel Tucker.

Jeff Dullack

Armond Scott Class of '21 Wide Receiver Talks Michigan State Offer

Class of 2021 wide receiver Armond Scott from Euclid (OH) spoke with Spartan Nation about picking up his latest scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State football.

Jeff Dullack

Olympic Postponement Impacts Michigan State Athletes

Olympic postponement of the Tokyo games has impact felt by Michigan State athletes.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings Ink Win-Win Deal

Michigan State football ICON Kirk Cousins and the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings ink a deal in which both parties are big winners.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

yasirShine

Michigan State Football Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson Talks Spartans

Michigan State football and Mel Tucker added a superior tactician as the new offensive coordinator in Jay Johnson, and Spartan Nation asked him about what the Spartans will look like come fall.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football Defensive Coordinator Scottie Hazelton Talks Spartans

Michigan State football and Mel Tucker added one of the nation’s premier defensive minds in Scottie Hazelton, and Spartan Nation asked him about the reason behind his rise to prominence.

Hondo S. Carpenter

'21 Louisiana Safety Jardin Gilbert Reaches Out To Mel Tucker, Gets Offer

Louisiana class of '21 safety Jardin Gilbert reached out to Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football and was rewarded with an offer.

Jeff Dullack

by

hilerchr

Looking Ahead To Next Season For Michigan State Basketball

The Michigan State Spartan basketball team and Tom Izzo got an early ranking of No. 9 for next season and in this podcast, we look ahead to next year.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Erik838

Answering Your Michigan State Football Questions: Mel Tucker Era

In this edition of answering your Michigan State Spartan football emails and questions, we take an optimistic look as the Spartans begin the rebuilding process under Mel Tucker.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

MDanMSU915

Mel Tucker Extends Scholarship Offer To Colorado Tackle Braden Miller

Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football extended a scholarship offer to class of '22 mammoth offensive tackler Braden Miller from Colorado.

Jeff Dullack