Former Spartans Set to Represent Michigan State in Super Bowl 55

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football will be represented on both sides of the field in Super Bowl 55, with Le'Veon Bell (Kansas City), William Gholston (Tampa Bay) and Drew Stanton (Tampa Bay). It's the first time either player has competed for the Lombardi trophy.

They will do so at Raymond James Stadium, where the Bucs are set to become the first franchise in league history to play for an NFL championship in their own backyard.

Gholston, a 29-year old defensive lineman, has played all eight seasons with the Buccaneers and had one quarterback hit in the NFC Championship Game, a 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Bell did not participate in the Chiefs AFC Championship victory over the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago. He only rushed for six yards in a 22-17 divisional-round win against the Cleveland Browns.

It's his first season with Kansas City after getting released by the New York Jets midway through the year.

In 2010, Gholston was the highest-ranked player in Michigan State's recruiting class, while Bell remained overlooked.

The Detroit native was a five-star prospect ranked fourth overall at his position and the No. 1 recruit in Michigan whereas, Bell was ranked 124th among running backs.

Following their junior seasons, both of them declared for the NFL Draft – the Pittsburgh Steelers took Bell with the 48th overall pick, and Gholston fell to the fourth round (No. 126).

At Michigan State, Gholston ended his time in East Lansing with 59 tackles, 13 for a loss, 4.5 sacks, ten pass break-ups, and one forced fumble.

In three seasons, Bell carried the ball 382 times for 1,793 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Notes: Yes, Drew Stanton was called up from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, making him eligible to play in Super Bowl 55; however, it's doubtful the 36-year old will make much of an impact.

It's the first time he's been elevated from the practice squad since joining the Bucs on Christmas Day.

