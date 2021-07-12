Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode LIII: Basketball

Chuck Grenier joins Spartan Nation for another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast covering Michigan State Athletics.

East Lansing, Mich. – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Today, the longtime contributor is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss Michigan State basketball.

After finishing 15-13 in 2020, accompanied by an early exit in the NCAA Tournament, MSU isn't making much noise in preseason college basketball rankings.

In CBS Sports' latest Top-25 And 1 rankings, the Spartans landed near the back end, at No. 22.

"Aaron Henry is following Joshua Langford and Rocket Watts out the door," CBS Sports Insider Gary Parrish wrote. "But the arrival of five-star guard Max Christie and Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker should have Tom Izzo in his 24th straight NCAA Tournament."

Michigan State is the lowest-ranked Big Ten school trailing, Ohio State (No. 18), Maryland (No. 17), Purdue (No. 9), and Michigan (No. 5).

The four other programs in Parrish's top-five are Gonzaga, who reached the title game last year but lost to Baylor, UCLA, Kansas, and Villanova.

