Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode LIV: Football

Chuck Grenier joins Spartan Nation for another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast covering Michigan State Athletics.

East Lansing, Mich. – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Today, the longtime contributor is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss Michigan State football.

Mel Tucker only won two games in his first and severely altered season as MSU's head coach. While he led the Spartans past Michigan and Northwestern, the other contests were not particularly close.

Following a loss to Ohio State, Tucker was visibly upset during the postgame presser and mentioned changes to Michigan State's roster were on the horizon.

Those changes inevitably came as he flipped the Spartan's roster, bringing in an entirely new recruiting class alongside multiple transfers, including running back Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest), quarterback Anthony Russo (Temple), and offensive lineman Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State), among others.

And he hasn't stopped there, as MSU's 2022 class is ranked 29th in the nation, sixth in the Big Ten, and features 14 pledges.

