Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode LV: Football

Chuck Grenier joins Spartan Nation for another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast covering Michigan State Athletics.

East Lansing, Mich. – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Today, the longtime contributor is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss Michigan State football.

In 2018, Matt Coghlin nailed 18-of-22 field goals, but injuries forced the Spartans to use five punters. As a result, Michigan State fell to No. 78 in Phil Steele's special teams rankings.

One year later, Coghlin struggled, making 22-of-32 field goals as MSU fell further down Steele's rankings to No. 106.

In addition, Michigan State's return teams, which haven't scored touchdowns since 2014, alongside its coverage teams, need tons of work heading into 2021.

"We need more guys that can get out and run and hit and make plays in space and play physical and impact the game and control field position and things like that," Spartan coach Mel Tucker said on April 13. "All of our guys are involved in special teams, involved in the drill work. It's very important; we dedicate a lot of meeting time to it, we dedicate a lot of practice time to it, and we expect our guys to give great effort on special teams."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1