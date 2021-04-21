Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XL

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

EAST LANSING – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Today, Grenier is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for Michigan State football.

MSU will hold its annual spring game on Saturday, April 24 at 2 p.m. as the Spartans round Mel Tucker's first opportunity to have a traditional spring.

The event will be a 10-15 period practice featuring individual work, group drills, and live scrimmages.

Fans are allowed to be in attendance; however, in following protocols and guidelines established by the MDHHS, a limited number of spectators will be seated inside Spartan Stadium.

Per university policy, face coverings must be worn by everyone inside and outside while on property owned by Michigan State.

A total of 6,000 free digital tickets will be distributed (lower-bowl seating), resulting in 11% capacity.

Anyone attending the Green-White game must provide a valid email address so the Spartan Ticket Office can send out a link 24 hours prior, where fans will complete a mandatory health screening.

The final results are to be shown to stadium personnel before entering the gates.

