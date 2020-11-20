Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XX

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – It's time for another episode of the Good, Bad, and the Ugly, so we brought in Chuck Grenier, a legendary high school football and basketball coach, to discuss what's next for Michigan State Athletics

The Spartans have a lot to figure out between now and the time they kickoff against Northwestern on Nov. 28. 

MSU virtually needs to clean up everything on offense, defense, and special teams. 

It hasn't been a good year for football, but with a first-year head coach, a new staff, and the coronavirus pandemic setting them back, it's to be expected. 

Since Maryland Athletics canceled the matchup vs. MSU due to a COVID-19 outbreak featuring 15 athletes and seven staffers testing positive, including the Terps head coach Michael Locksley, the Spartans are allowed to fine-tune schemes with an unexpected bye week. 

Michigan State has been inconsistent on both sides of the ball, and now they have a quarterback controversy on their hands after Mel Tucker benched Rocky Lombardi in favor of Payton Thorne. 

Will the extra week of practice matter?

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

