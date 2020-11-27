Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXI

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

East Lansing, MI – It's time for another episode of the Good, Bad, and the Ugly!

Today, we bring in Chuck Grenier, a legendary high school football and basketball coach, to discuss MSU basketball's season-opening win over Eastern Michigan.

Junior captain Foster Loyer had an incredible night, making six out of ten three-pointers for a career-high 20-points.

"Like I said in my previous interview, this is who Foster is," said Joshua Langford. "He's going to lead us, he's going to do his job, and I'm just happy for him … he stayed consistent day in and day out."

In high school, Loyer won the Mr. Basketball of Michigan award largely because of his shooting ability.

Yet, his arrival in East Lansing came with struggles and sitting behind one of the best players in school history.

However, Loyer was clearly ready to lead Michigan State's offense Wednesday night while looking far more comfortable and confident at the position than Rocket Watts, who many assume will usurp him sometime during the season.

It's too early to tell, but maybe Loyer is set to prove a lot of people wrong in 2020.

