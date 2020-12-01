Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXII

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.
East Lansing, MI – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and the Ugly!

Today, Chuck Grenier, a legendary high school basketball and football coach in Michigan, joins us to discuss this week's matchup vs. Duke. 

The Spartans are coming off a convincing 80-70 victory over Notre Dame but now head to Cameron Indoor Stadium to face the Blue Devils. 

Last year, Duke traveled to East Lansing, and beat Michigan State 87-75, a loss MSU coach Tom Izzo hasn't forgotten about. 

"We got punched in the mouth ... now it's our turn to return the favor," he said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans won't be allowed to attend college basketball games, making it a weird situation for both schools and potentially taking home-court advantage out of the equation. 

But Izzo won't change his usual preparation. 

"It will be different playing at Cameron without fans ... I think we have two of the best basketball fan bases, student bases, in the whole country, and it'll be different," Izzo said. "But it's still Cameron; it's still Duke."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

