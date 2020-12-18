Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXIII

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

East Lansing, MI – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and the Ugly!

We are joined by Chuck Grenier, a legendary high school basketball and football coach in Michigan, to discuss what's next for MSU athletics.

Considering the circumstances, how has Mel Tucker done in year one?

Of course, fans know by now this is a rebuild, and the 25th head football coach in school history has a ton of work to do, which he ensures will be done through recruiting.

Grenier has been pleasantly surprised this season; however, as he acknowledges the talent gap between Michigan State and other schools, he questions why former top-level prospects recruited by Mark Dantonio aren't seeing the field much.

When it comes to Tom Izzo and the basketball program, he's worried about turnovers and the Spartan's inability to figure out who will be the starting center.

It appears Thomas Kithier is going to occupy those minutes, but Grenier questions why Marcus Bingham Jr. didn't make a move to take over for Xavier Tillman Sr.

