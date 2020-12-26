Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXIV

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

East Lansing, MI – It's time for another episode of the Good, Bad, and the Ugly!

Spartan Nation is joined by the legendary high school football and basketball coach, Chuck Grenier.

We ask him one big question, how did Mel Tucker do in year one?

Grenier likes what he saw.

Michigan State finished with two signature wins against ranked opponents in Michigan and Northwestern.

However, the Spartans were outscored 125-19 in losses to Ohio State, Iowa, and Indiana.

Any success on offense came in spurts; MSU ranked 116th for scoring (18.0 PPG) and 109th in total offense (330.3 YPG).

They also ranked outside of the top-100 for turnover margin, third-down conversion percentage, and first downs.

Defensively, Michigan State surrendered 35.1 points per game, the most in school history, and finished 100th for scoring defense.

But it's important to remember, the defense was at the mercy of turnovers and special teams breakdowns, often leaving opposing offenses with short fields.

Yet, MSU ranked 31st for red zone defense while allowing 396.7 total yards and 157.3 per game on the ground.

