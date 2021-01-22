Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXVIII

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

East Lansing, MI – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring the legendary high school football and basketball coach, Chuck Grenier.

Today, the longtime contributor and publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discuss what's next for Michigan State athletics.

MSU basketball hasn't paused its program; however, earlier this week, Tom Izzo announced three more people tested positive for COVID-19, including freshman walk-on Davis Smith, Tum Tum Nairn, and Marshall Repp; two staffers.

Izzo indicated small groups and individual workouts were possible, but entire team practices aren't currently happening.

As of now, Michigan State has postponed three games in a row, and with another contest just six days away, things don't look good.

But no final decisions have been made.

In regards to football, Mel Tucker and co. are knee-deep in recruiting.

They are continuously making the cut for highly sought after players and being listed in their top schools.

At this point, fans know what Tucker's plans were to rebuild and reshape the Spartan roster; so far, he's been a man of his word.

