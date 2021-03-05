Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXXII

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

EAST LANSING – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier, a legendary high school football and basketball coach.

Today, he is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for Michigan State athletics.

The Spartans are coming off a 19-point loss to Michigan, where U-M won the Big Ten title and raised a banner.

It was a tough look, and not one Michigan State takes lightly after doing to same to them a few years ago.

However, it's not over. MSU will have another shot at Michigan Sunday afternoon inside the Breslin Center. But it won't mean much if Michigan State can't find somebody else to pitch in on offense.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: neither game against Michigan was a must-win for the Spartans.

Would it be nice? Yes.

Do MSU fans desperately want to stick it to Michigan? Yes.

But does finishing 0-2 against U-M hurt Michigan State's tournament chances? No.

Other opportunities will present themselves at the Big Ten tourney; Spartan Nation just needs to be patient.

Please tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1