Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXXIII

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.
EAST LANSING – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier. 

The legendary high school football and basketball coach is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for MSU athletics.

Michigan State took an early 12-point lead in the first half against Maryland, but the Terps held a 4-point advantage at the break. 

However, the Spartans struggled in the second half en route to a 68-57 loss to UMD. 

Tom Izzo was visibly frustrated as MSU was called for 24 fouls, including 14 during the first half, which allowed Maryland to stick around.  

But after the game, he accepted most of the blame and was upset with himself. 

"I solely pray that every alum out there looks at this game and doesn't say one thing to a player, just blames me," said Izzo. 

Maryland shot 20-of-28 from the line, whereas Michigan State hit 9-of-18. But the fouls kept some key guys sidelined, including Malik Hall, Joey Hauser, Julius Marble, and Marcus Bingham Jr. 

Thursday's loss won't push the Spartans out of the NCAA tournament, but it could force MSU to play in a first-four game, adding another contest to its uphill battle for a national title. 

