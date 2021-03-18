Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXXIV

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

EAST LANSING – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring the one and only Chuck Grenier.

The longtime contributor is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for MSU athletics.

Michigan State junior forward Aaron Henry is excited, and not just for the NCAA Tournament.

The Indiana native experienced something entirely new since heading back home for the Big Ten tournament.

"I got a king-sized bed in my room, so I've never had that before … Honestly, it's been some of the best sleep I've gotten this year," Henry told reporters on Sunday.

But more importantly, the Spartans star player intends on "winning the weekend."

"We have to rev it up for sure, we definitely have to; from my perspective, those are conference games ... but this is a new field playing teams from different conferences in a short amount of days, and different preparation, different playing styles, teams we may have seen before, and haven't seen before potentially," said Henry.

It won't be easy, but by defeating Illinois, Ohio State, and Michigan, MSU has shown its ability to compete with anyone. All that's required now is the right mindset.

