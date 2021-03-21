Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXXV

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

EAST LANSING – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

The longtime contributor is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

Michigan State's offseason is starting earlier than it has in over 20 years after losing to UCLA Thursday night.

"We did some really good things," MSU head coach Tom Izzo said. "We were moving the ball, then we got stagnant and quit moving the ball. When the ball goes side to side to side to side, I think it was Richard Pitino said during the third game of the year -- he had a stat on how his team did when the ball moved three times, one time to the other side, the other side and I thought, boy, we made some unbelievable passing plays and really did a nice job on some things.

"And it got a little disjointed. I would agree with that. We were running out of gas a little bit. And we had some matchup problems because they went really small for a while and we didn't handle that real well either. We just kind of ran out of one extra body.

"But I'd say that's a good way to put it. That's the way the season went. And you just can't make the same mistakes over and over and over again. And that falls on me. We gotta do a better job of figuring out how to cut out or what to do or not turn the ball over, take a bad shot."

For the first time since 1997, the NCAA tournament's round of 64 will be played without the Spartans.

Now there are many questions for a team looking to quickly improve its less than stellar 15-13 record in 2020.

