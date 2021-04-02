Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXXVII

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

EAST LANSING – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring longtime contributor Chuck Grenier.

The legendary high school coach is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for Michigan State basketball.

After losing to UCLA in the First Four, the Spartans offseason began earlier than usual.

The season ended with more questions than answers concerning next fall, specifically, the roster construction.

Tom Izzo is already experiencing attrition with Rocket Watts and Jack Hoiberg entering the transfer portal. It's unlikely those are the only two who decide to leave. But MSU is also looking to improve and added former Northeastern point guard Tyson Walker.

Michigan State's biggest problem in 2020 was its lack of a PG. The staff's experiment with Watts failed, Foster Loyer experienced season-ending surgery, and A.J. Hoggard, a true freshman, showcased some skills at times but is still a raw talent.

Walker can provide vision, on-ball defense, shooting, and the ability to cause problems in the lane.

He's an all-around player, but will he translate to the next level? We'll have to see.

