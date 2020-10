Mel Tucker and Michigan State have recruited from 32 states around the map. The top five schools receiving offers is Georgia with 32, Texas with 31, Ohio with 25, Michigan with 24, and Florida with 21. The number of offers the Spartans have sent out to the class of 2021 is slightly under 300.

Of the Spartans 15 commits, a little over half of them are from where Michigan State recruits the most.