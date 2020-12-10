Michigan State 2021 Commit: Carson Casteel, Taking a Chance

Michigan State received its first class of 2021 linebacker, Carson Casteel. Being under recruited, Casteel is now committed to a Power Five.

“My recruiting process was kind of a long journey,” Carson Casteel, 3-star OLB, said.

After a long journey, Casteel made the decision to commit to Michigan State’s class of 2021 on Dec. 4, just a couple days after he was given an offer.

“I feel like I was a little bit under-recruited. Michigan State was the first power-five school to take that chance on me,” Casteel said.

Like other students, Casteel was just hoping to find a great school to go to. But being a student-athlete adds more factors to consider when committing.

“I didn’t know it’d be this intense going into it. I’ve learned a lot, and Michigan State is perfect for me.”

Coming from Florence, AL, Casteel always thought about going to a school in the south. Now, on his journey up north as a Spartan, there’s one thing that Casteel is going to need to adjust to. … the cold.

“I gotta get a big jacket.”

Other than needing a big jacket, Casteel said, “I couldn’t be happier with the decision I made.”

With the excitement Casteel has in his decision, Michigan State’s coaches felt the same way.

“They were very excited to get me. They said I was under-recruited as well. They saw something in me that they liked.”

That something they liked might have been that Casteel is the first MSU 2021 linebacker out of the other 19 prospects they currently have.

Casteel is the type of person to keep to himself, “I’ve just never been the guy that likes big crowds, unless it’s football.”

In fact, he’s excited for the large football crowds.

“I think that Michigan State has a great fan base and potentially playing in front of them one day, would be awesome. Playing in front of the 75,000 at Spartan Stadium would be an awesome experience.”

While he’s excited to play in front of thousands of fans, Casteel is looking forward to getting to know those who will be on the field with him.

“The coaches and the team, getting to know everybody, creating the bond with the team, I’m just looking forward to that the most; I’m ready to be in the locker room with them, celebrate wins.”

Casteel is a determined individual who is ready to take on whatever challenges he may face along the way.

“I’m going into it working my tail off. Doing everything in my power to control what I can control. Everything I can do to help the team, I will do, and everything I can’t do, I will.”

Like the rest of the 18 Michigan State 2021 prospects, Casteel is excited to join the Spartan Dawg family.

“I always knew that Michigan State was a great school and had a big football history. I’m just very grateful that Michigan State offered me a scholarship to play for them.”

