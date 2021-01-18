MSU's Kevin Wigenton II on His Commitment to MSU

“I was ready to be the first commit of the class,” MSU 2021 commit, Kevin Wigenton II, said.

Once he took the virtual visit and received his offer from Michigan State, Wigenton knew where he wanted to go.

“I wanted to give it a couple weeks so I could be 100 percent. So, I wouldn’t be de-committing.”

Seeing Michigan State in 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2015, Wigenton always had Michigan State on his short list of schools.

“I was hoping for that call.”

Visiting Michigan State for the first time after he committed, Wigenton said, “We didn’t know what to expect, but it definitely exceeded our expectations.”

The campus wasn’t the only factor that interested him.

“The tradition of Michigan State is unlike many others. They have a history of winning, not only in football, but basketball. The fan base is very energetic about their sports. Academically, I feel like I can thrive in their academics.”

But there was one more factor he was waiting on; to speak to Coach Tucker. And once he did, Wigenton had a lot to say on it.

“We got to talk to Coach Tucker for an hour, me, him, and my parents. One thing that stood out to me was that he was in the NFL for 10 years. I know I want to get to the NFL, and I know there’s not many better coaches to learn from than him. I’m able to connect with him well. He texts me every so often, just checking in and talking to my parents. He’s a really relatable guy and down to earth. My parents love him.”

Speaking greatly on Tucker’s character, there was one thing Wigenton pointed out that Tucker does over other coaches.

“You can tell a lot of coaches are rushed to talk to you, but he [Tucker] took an hour. Not many coaches do that.”

After talking to Wigenton and other Michigan State commits, you can tell Tucker puts in the time. Not just by building a team’s performance but going back to basics and building relationships.

“He’s doing all of this virtually, so I think the Class of 2022 is going to be really good once visits open back up.”

With Tucker creating strong relationships virtually, he has great potential for when he can recruit in-person.

“I feel like this staff has been very energetic and I’m sure the fans have seen it. That’s something Michigan State hasn’t seen in a while. I feel like we’re on the right path.”

Like Wigenton said, he's ready. He's committed to the process.

