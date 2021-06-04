MSU '22 Target: Demetrious Allen Applies Himself As A Three-Sport Student-Athlete

Demetrious Allen does it all. To him, he's a busy student-athlete trying to make a difference.

“I threw a PR for shot put and won first place so that was exciting,” Michigan State 2022 target, Demetrious Allen said.

After a long track meet, Allen switched gears into talking about football, where he’s a three-star defensive end. But being a two-sport student-athlete wasn’t good enough for Allen.

“I always played football. I didn’t start basketball until about 5th grade; track I started my freshmen year. I loved basketball; I was definitely a hooper,” Allen said.

As a three-sport athlete for football, basketball, and track, you would think that’s all your schedule could hold. Allen strives for more. To do more.

“It’s a lot of fun, it keeps me busy,” Allen said.

Being a hooper, Allen chose football.

“Not saying I couldn’t do both, but I’m sticking to where life takes me,” Allen said.

Going with the flow has brought Allen 25 offers. Michigan State defensive line coach, Ron Burton, giving one of those offers.

“It was exciting talking to Coach Burton; it was a good conversation of him teaching me things and developing that relationship,” Allen said.

Developing a relationship and being wanted as a priority is what Allen wants.

“Schools I believe have the most interest in me will get my attention first. I feel like I’m going to be wanted or needed there, that’s the most important to me. That’s where my interest is in,” Allen said.

Priority is number one in Allen’s eyes. He doesn’t want to show up as a benchwarmer. His ambitions lay elsewhere too, academically.

“I want to study sports medicine. It’s having a place that will provide the academics I need. I want to be in a supportive environment. Being able to go somewhere where I know every day we’re going to get after it,” Allen said.

Allen strives for drive. In speaking with him, I could easily pick up on his outgoing, determined personality.

“That’s what drives me, getting those good grades. Where I want to make it in life, I want to reach those aspirations. I’m also in choir, I like to sing. It lets me express myself in different ways. I like staying busy and being able to express myself, and that I’m not just this athlete with a major decision to make,” Allen said.

If you thought he was busy before with his schedule, you’ll be shocked like me to find out he takes on more.

“I’m the president of the junior class at my school. Being able to talk to the student body and see what they need. Being able to do that is awesome. I’m also the president of this club called Students Sharing Hearts. Anyone in the community, anyone in need, we do volunteer stuff; to give back,” Allen said.

Giving back, like his mom, who supported him and made sacrifices for him.

“I wouldn’t be where I’d be without people, like my mom. She’s made a lot of sacrifices. A small thing can change someone’s day and their aspect in life,” Allen said. “Overall, I want to make a change and change people’s lives. I want people to be happy and feel like whenever I’m around their happy and positive. It’s something I want to do and strive to do that.”

Allen’s the type of person and player to put in the work, no matter how much work he already has going on.

“That’s just me. A busy student-athlete. A busy kid trying to enjoy the high school years and make a difference,” Allen said.

