Michigan State Target: Bradyn Joiner's recruiting process

Starting his football career back in little leagues, an offensive guard from Oxford High School, Bradyn Joiner, knew he would receive offers to play football in the NCAA, but the 15-year-old didn’t think he would be receiving offers until his junior year.

“We grew up thinking about this and making it a dream, and I made it an accomplishment,” Joiner said.

After receiving an offer from Michigan State at the beginning of August, Joiner said his interest in the school was because “their culture couldn’t be compared to any other school.”

Having Covid-19 affect the recruiting process, it’s been difficult for players to get in touch with teams.

Joiner said, “It takes a long time. If the coaches don’t answer, you have to wait another week or something to call them. If another week you don’t get an offer, you won’t.”

Narrowing down his offers to his top five schools so far, Michigan State, Tennessee, Kentucky, Maryland, and Virginia Tech, Joiner is looking for a few factors when choosing which college, he’ll be attending.

Joiner said he’s looking for a “relationship with them. When I go to a school, I want to see how the coaches treat their players. Do they treat them like a regular person? Or, like a son?”

As for the rest of the team, Joiner wants this type of dynamic, “A brotherhood. I have to have a close bond with my teammates, or it’s like we’re out there for no reason.”

Joiner wants a brotherhood like his team at Oxford High School; One where they all are there for each other through the ups and downs.

“We’ll argue all the time, but we just want to make each other better. We just won State Champions, so it brought us even closer.”

After working together as a team during a game, this brotherhood happens off the field too.

“We’ll go out to get some food. We have a good time. After games, we’ll go to McDonald’s and chill out.”

One of the main factors that Joiner made clear is, going to a school that values the students' education.

“I want to finish college. I don’t want to be three years and out. I want to get my degree while playing sports,” Joiner said.

In pursuing his dreams for the future, Joiner wants to earn his degree in sports management.

He said, “I know so much about football and different sports, so it’s a perfect fit for me.”

In finding a perfect fit in a school, Joiner wants to use his leadership.

“I’m one of those guys that tries to be a leader, pull people to the side and tell them what they’re doing wrong and coaching them up a little bit.”

In advancing his career, Joiner also strives to advance the team.

