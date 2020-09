Michigan State 2023 target, Colton Thomasson, received his very first offer from Michigan State on August, 19.

“Coach Kap (Chris Kapilovic, offensive line coach) is a really cool guy. He asked me how many offers I had and I said, ‘I have zero.’ Then he said, ‘well, now you have one.’ He looked at my Twitter, which was a huge factor for my decision, and how I improved from last year to this year,” Thomasson said.