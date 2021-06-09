Michigan State '23 Target: Jaylen Johnson Confident in His Game

Jaylen Johnson thrives running with the ball. More than the ball, he leads by example; pumping his teammates up when they need encouragement.

Jaylen Johnson wanted to be part of the action at a young age. He took the ball and ran.

“I stuck with it ever since. I wanted to be a running back,” Michigan State 2023 target, Jaylen Johnson said.

He wanted to spend the most time with the ball, getting it into play and leading the team.

“I lead by example. It shows others how much you care about the game by leading them and what’s best for them. If they’re having a bad day, help them and get them going. If someone’s in the wrong, teach them what you know,” Johnson said.

Johnson pumps them up the way music pumps him up for games.

“Music. Music gets me going,” Johnson said.

It got him to eight offers, one of them being Michigan State.

“When Coach Peagler reached out to me, he called me and told me how he liked my acceleration. That’s one thing where my confidence was at and he pointed it out,” Johnson said.

Accelerating as a running back is one area where Johnson finds confidence in his skills.

“I can play any position on offense. Wherever I’m needed to play, I’ll do it,” Johnson said.

Having a few years until he heads to college, Johnson said he’ll have a final decision his senior year. He does have a decision on where to go academically in his future.

“Sports medicine. With my athletic trainer and being around athletes, if I didn’t make it big, I would want to be around athletes; knowing how it feels to be one,” Johnson said.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @GattoniTaylor