Michigan State '23 Target Will Norman: Taking A Chance

Going from the basketball court to the football field, Michigan State 23 target Will Norman took a chance.

“That was my first love,” Michigan State football 2023 target, Will Norman, said.

He wasn’t talking about football, rather, basketball.

“I feel as though that helped my football game a lot. My freshman year, I started varsity. Throughout my whole time there, the football coach, we were tight, still best friends to this day. He was telling me, ‘you could be a football star, just give it a chance,’ so I gave it a chance,” Norman said.

It started off as taking a chance on football, now he’s all in.

“I like to go by the phrase, basketball raised me, but football saved me. Football gave me a new look on life. It took me out of Jersey. Sports can bring you so many things,” Norman said.

And it has. Sports brought Norman offers from D1 schools and possibly a future teammate; his cousin and Michigan State 2022 target, Jihaad Campbell.

“We’re looking forward to teaming up in college. He’s a year ahead of me, so wherever he goes, there might be something in store,” Norman said.

Wanting to go to a college that is a home away from home, there’s a great chance Norman follows where Campbell goes.

For his current teammate at Woodbury High School, Sidney Fugar, he had a couple of things to say about Norman.

“As a person, he’s a cool guy. He’s always a hard worker, he pushes everybody on the team. He’s a good guy to have around. Me and him have the same aspirations, we came here and told each other we’re going to grind together and push each other, even if it makes each other uncomfortable, we gotta work hard and that’s how we click,” Fugar said.

Norman still needs time to figure out where he’s committing, but his offer from Michigan State helped him out.

“I feel as though it gave my recruitment a light. It resurfaced my name,” Norman said.

Coach Ron Burton even taught him a prominent phrase.

“The coach told me when somebody from Michigan State says, ‘Go Green,’ we’re supposed to say, ‘Go White,’ so if you want to do that, we can do that. That’s something I learned.”

“Go Green,” I said.

“Go White, that felt great,” Norman said.

