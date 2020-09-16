SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Audric Estime Commits to Michigan State, Building Class '21

Taylor Gattoni

The recent commit of 3-star running back, Audric Estime, builds on Mel Tucker and Michigan State’s hashtag for the recruiting class, “#21builtstrong.”

A friend of Audric back in New Jersey, Kevin Wigenton II, committed to MSU at the end of April. As a commit, Wigenton II reached out to other Michigan State recruits in hopes of getting them to commit. Those two recruits, being 4-star offensive guard, Geno VanDeMark, and Estime.

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

The War Room+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

6-foot-6 2022 SG AJ Storr discusses interest in MSU Basketball

https://spartanswire.usatoday.com/2020/09/15/6-foot-6-2022-sg-aj-storr-discusses-interest-in-michigan-state-basketball/

Leslie Moberg

Michigan State’s Alan Haller among three finalists to become CMU AD

https://www.mlive.com/sports/2020/09/michigan-states-alan-haller-among-three-finalists-to-become-central-michigan-ad.html

Milo Moberg

Is Big Ten football coming back? Hot mic adds another wrinkle

https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/2020/09/15/big-ten-football-nebraska-president-congress/5805071002/

McLain Moberg

Must read $value of 5 star recruuts

https://www.cleveland.com/osu/2020/04/ohio-state-university-study-says-five-star-football-recruits-are-worth-650000-per-year.html

B1G Ball Buster1

MSU Recruits, Coaches react to Audric Estime’s commitment

https://247sports.com/college/michigan-state/Article/MSU-football-recruiting-Audric-Estime-commitment-151475919/

Leslie Moberg

Big Ten schools will 'all move together' in decision on football

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/college/big-ten/2020/09/14/big-ten-schools-all-move-together-decision-football-season/5798034002/

Milo Moberg

Report: If Big Ten reinstates fall college football, MSU Will Opt Out

https://spartanswire.usatoday.com/2020/09/14/report-if-big-ten-reinstates-fall-college-football-michigan-state-will-not-opt-out/

McLain Moberg

Illini Coach Says 2020-21 Basketball Season Details Released Wednesday

https://www.si.com/college/illinois/basketball/illini-coach-brad-underwood-on-btn-no-doubt-we-will-have-a-season

Matthew Stevens

MSU Football will probably have a 2020 season after all

https://spartanavenue.com/2020/09/12/michigan-state-football-will-have-2020-season/

Leslie Moberg

B1G revote on when to start football season could take place Sunday

https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/29870531/sources-big-ten-revote-start-football-season-take-place-sunday

Milo Moberg