Audric Estime Commits to Michigan State, Building Class '21

The recent commit of 3-star running back, Audric Estime, builds on Mel Tucker and Michigan State’s hashtag for the recruiting class, “#21builtstrong.”

A friend of Audric back in New Jersey, Kevin Wigenton II, committed to MSU at the end of April. As a commit, Wigenton II reached out to other Michigan State recruits in hopes of getting them to commit. Those two recruits, being 4-star offensive guard, Geno VanDeMark, and Estime.