Michigan State Football 2021 Early Depth Chart Predictions: Defense

EAST LANSING – Michigan State's defense faced significant changes after losing seven starters on that side of the ball in 2019.

To further complicate matters, Mark Dantonio retired, and Mel Tucker was hired in his place.

Tucker retained Ron Burton (defensive line) and Mike Tressel (safeties) from the previous staff, hired back Harlon Barnett (cornerbacks), a longtime Dantonio assistant, and Kansas State's Scottie Hazelton became the new defensive coordinator.

Reshaping the defense wasn't easy, especially during a pandemic, which erased spring practices, the annual Green-White game, and led to a shortened regular season.

The Spartans made the switch from a base 4-3 defense to a 4-2-5 and struggled throughout, finishing 2-5, with key victories over Michigan and Northwestern.

Obviously, committing 20 turnovers and posting one of the worst offenses in school history didn't help, but MSU still gave up 35.1 points per game – a program record.

Michigan State experienced one offseason staff change when Tressel left to become the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati. Travares Tillman was promoted to cornerbacks coach, and Barnett became the secondary coach.

The Spartans are working hard to prepare for year two under Tucker during an eight-week strength and conditioning program led by Jason Novak. Spring practice will start on March 23.

Listed below is a projection of Michigan State's depth chart on defense:

Defensive End

Starters: Jacub Panasiuk (fifth-year sr.), Drew Beesley (fifth-year sr.)

Reserves: Drew Jordan (grad transfer), Michael Fletcher (rs-so.), Jack Camper (rs-sr.)

Freshmen: Tyson Watson and Alex Okelo

Prediction: After Kenny Willekes graduated, a lot changed for the Michigan State defense. With him, MSU averaged 3.1 sacks per game; without him, they dropped to 1.7. However, the Spartans returned all their top players and improved it through the transfer portal. Tucker confirmed Panasiuk and Beesley are coming back while Drew Jordan, a grad transfer from Duke, joined Michigan State in December. Fletcher, who tied Beesley with a team-high three sacks, and Camper return as top reserves.

Defensive Tackle

Starters: Jacob Slade (rs-jr.), Jalen Hunt (rs-so.)

Reserves: Dashaun Mallory (rs-jr.), Maverick Hansen (rs-so.), Kyle King (so.), Simeon Barrow (so.)

Freshmen: Derrick Harmon

Prediction: In the last two years, MSU has lost Raequan Williams, Mike Panasiuk, and now Naquan Jones, who won't use the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19. The former Spartan led his position with 24 tackles, including five for a loss. But even without Jones, Michigan State is still solid in the middle. Someone is in line for a starting spot between Hunt and Mallory; plus, Slade started all seven games in 2020. Hansen was a rotation player looking for more snaps while Barrow and King were true freshmen that didn't play.

Linebacker

Starters: Noah Harvey (rs-sr.), Chase Kline (rs-jr.)

Reserves: Cal Haladay (rs-fr.) Devin Hightower (so.), Ma'a Gaoteote (fr.), Cole Demarzo (rs-fr.)

Freshmen: Ma'a Gaoteote and Carson Casteel

Prediction: Antjuan Simmons, the Spartans best defender, didn't take advantage of his extra year of eligibility. He's off to the NFL. It's a massive loss for Michigan State. Then four other linebackers entered the portal. Harvey started all seven games last year and Kline, an exceptional role player, are both back. They have the most experience at linebacker. Hightower and Haladay both competed on special teams, but Demarzo didn't receive snaps.

Cornerback

Starters: Kalon Gervin (rs-jr.), Chester Kimbrough (transfer CB)

Reserves: Angelo Grose (so.), Chuck Brantley (fr.), Spencer Rowland (walk-on)

Freshmen: Antoine Booth, Steffan Johnson, Chuck Brantley

Prediction: Shakur Brown started two games at nickelback before moving to corner. He finished with five interceptions and declared for the NFL Draft in December. The Spartans lost Julian Barnett, Chris Jackson, Davion Williams, and Dominique Long to the portal, meaning MSU is extremely thin here. Michigan State signed three cornerbacks in its 2021 class in Brantley, Johnson, and Booth. Tucker also added Chester Kimbrough from the portal. The former Florida Gator had 15 tackles and three pass break-ups in two seasons. Rowland was a midyear add as a walk-on and Gervin, old reliable, started all six games he appeared in; he's the clear No. 1 corner right now.

Nickelback

Starter: Angelo Grose (so.)

Reserves: Michael Dowell (rs-jr.), Darius Snow (so.)

Prediction: If Grose doesn't make the move to corner, he will continue to be a solid player at the nickel. His coverage and tackling skills are something Tucker loves to see. Dowell made two starts at safety and received some work at the nickel as well. Snow played in five games, all on special teams, as a true freshman, but he could be in the mix.

Safety

Starters: Xavier Henderson (sr.), Michael Dowell (rs-jr.)

Reserves: Tre Person (fifth-year sr.), Darius Snow (so.), Emmanuel Flowers (rs-sr.), Kendall Brooks (transfer), Tate Hallock (rs-so.)

Freshmen: AJ Kirk and Michael Gravely Jr.

Prediction: Henderson returns as a two-year starter and might be the best player on defense in 2021. Tre Person started five games in 2020, but it's unclear if he returns. Dowell has the experience and will be in the running for more snaps. Kendall Brooks is a transfer from North Greenville, a Division II school. Then you have AJ Kirk and Gravely Jr. as the incoming freshman.

