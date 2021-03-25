MSU '20 Commit, Samih Beydoun: "It's a Family."

After a semester as an Army Black Knight, Samih Beydoun wanted more. He wanted a school with a family-first culture. That's why he chose Michigan State.

“I have a huge family, like 200 people. Both of my great grandma’s had about eight to nine kids. My family is very important. It’s always been a part of me,” Michigan State commit, Samih Beydoun said.

Beydoun’s family is close; In their relationships and living across the street from each other close.

“You always gotta make your visits. I know when they came over from Lebanon, my great grandparents, they wanted to stay in this area because it was prospering, and kept it going,” Beydoun said.

His family prospers together too. Whether that be traveling together or watching A LOT of football together.

“We go to each other’s games. I have two younger brothers so whenever they’re playing, we’re always there together. We work out as a family and train together; it motivates everybody to do it. I like that, and when you get a taste of it, it’s a big thing,” Beydoun said.

He decided to transfer after a semester at Army West Point. It simply wasn’t the right fit for him. He wanted a school that has the type of family dynamic that his own family has.

“On the defensive side of the ball, I knew I could have more of an output somewhere else. I decided to look elsewhere, and Michigan State was the perfect fit, so I was excited when I got that call,” Beydoun said.

Growing up in Michigan, he watched Michigan State and had the school on his radar.

“A lot of people my dad worked with in the business school had gone to Michigan State. He said that Michigan is a great school but, Michigan State alums take care of each other, it’s a family, Beydoun said.

Having a large family, it’s no surprise that Beydoun was looking for a large school that also has a family-first culture.

“The second I talked to Coach Els; I knew it was different than other coaches I talked to. I knew right away, I wanted to play for these guys. They’re all great recruiters, and it felt like the right place, the right people,” Beydoun said.

