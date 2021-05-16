Sports Illustrated home
MSU Basketball: The History of the Jack Breslin Student Events Center

Spartan Nation breaks down the history of the Jack Breslin Student Events Center, the home of the Michigan State men's and women's basketball programs.
East Lansing, Mich. – Home of the Michigan State men's and women's basketball programs, the Jack Breslin Student Events Center is an important place for Spartans.

Opened in November of 1989, the stadium currently seats 14,759 people for basketball.

It was named after Jack Breslin, a.k.a "Mr. MSU," the name of the stadium honors Breslin's contribution to Michigan State athletics after his death in August of 1988. Breslin was a senior consult to former MSU President Dr. John DiBaggio and served as the 1945 MSU football team captain. He was the 1946 class president and earned varsity letters in both baseball and basketball. Breslin worked for the university for 30+ years, serving as vice president of administration and public affairs between 1969 and 1986.

Outside of hosting basketball games, the Breslin Center is also home to student commencements as well as concerts, trade shows, conventions, banquets, among other events.

The Breslin Center also has served home to the MHSAA (Michigan High School Athletic Association) boys' and girls' state basketball championships.

The lower bowl of the stadium, which is collapsible, is home to the Merchant Mechanics, the women's basketball student section, and notably, the Izzone, the men's basketball student section.

The Izzone is considered one of the best student sections in college basketball, with countless traditions students perform throughout the game. Some include huddling as a student section during player introductions, throwing the newspaper-style game program after the first basket, and messing up the shot clock countdown for the opposing team.

The Jack Breslin Student Events Center is one of the iconic spots on the Michigan State campus.

MSU Basketball: The History of the Jack Breslin Student Events Center

