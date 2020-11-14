SI.com
Spartan Football Essentials: Hoosier Boss

Jonathan Schopp

OFFENSE

Three 1st Downs, 82 yards, 0 points, and three turnovers are not winning halftime stats. No Big Ten team will win many conference games with that bad of a start. MSU was practically knocked out in the first half, again, thanks mostly to a self-destructive offense. It went so bad early on that that you couldn't tell exactly what went wrong. Everything was disjointed and shook. It was a total mess. And after last week's performance, it was a bit surprising. It will hopefully go down one day as the worst 1st half performance of the entire Mel Tucker era.

