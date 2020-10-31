Spartan Football Essentials: Paul Bunyan’s Back in Town

OFFENSE

The Rock n Roll Offense started hitting good notes at Michigan Stadium today. It wasn't all pretty, but there was a lot of shine and good signs for the future. Up front, MSU stayed competitive enough to give Lombardi time to throw when he needed and grind out 126 yards on 38 carries at Michigan. That's nothing to sneeze at. Injuries or not, the Offensive Line did enough to put MSU in a position to compete for the W through the final push.