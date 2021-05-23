Spartan Nation Mailbag: How Long Will Mel Tucker coach MSU?

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State football.

Here at Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation, we endeavor to be one of the fans' most interactive sites. With that in mind, we present your weekly Michigan State Football Questions and email.

Hi Hondo, I have a kind of three-way question here: Who do the Spartans match up best against for this coming season? The worst? Which opponent looks like they got us on paper, but we have a good shot of pulling off an upset victory? Daniel Lewis

Answering your questions in the order, I would say that they match up best with Maryland.

That game is on November 13 at Spartan Stadium. The worst matchup is with Ohio State the following week (November 20) in Columbus, Ohio.

The best potential upset is October 16, in Bloomington, taking on the Indiana Hoosiers.

Hondo, are you a person who thinks Mel Tucker will be in East Lansing a long time? You always seem to be a realist. Rick Hubbard

Everyone I know who has a personal relationship (including several men that he considers friends) tells me no that he has other and bigger plans. I DO NOT blame him for taking the money that Michigan State offered at all. But, MSU had to overpay because people that I know who genuinely love the Green and White wouldn't. So based on what his friends have told me, I do not expect him to stay long if he succeeds.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1