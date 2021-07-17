Spartan Nation Mailbag: How Michigan State's 2022 Recruiting Class is Shaping Up

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State football.

Hondo, what do you think about the hiring of Thomas Wilcher for Mel Tucker and his Michigan State staff? Rick Cook

Michigan State has been dead in the water in Detroit for all intents and purposes since the way they handled the Curtis Blackwell situation. Michigan State embarrassed themselves with how that situation was handled. The hiring of Thomas Wilcher was nothing short of brilliant by Mel Tucker.

Wilcher is a credible man, a great coach, and brings instant credibility back to the Spartans in Detroit. It may have been the best move Tucker had done yet.

Hondo, what are your thoughts on the early stages of the Mel Tucker era here at Michigan State? Michael Joyner

Tucker has done a terrific job. But, as referenced above, he has been a home run so far.

Hondo, early takes on the 2022 recruiting class yet? Ellen McKay

Katin Houser, the four-star quarterback from California, was a great pickup. I think the 2022 class is really Mel Tucker's first class, and as of right now, he is doing well. His staff is going to have to develop players, but I fully expect the class to skyrocket with the addition of Wilcher. So things are looking bright in East Lansing for the future of the program.

