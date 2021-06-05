Sports Illustrated home
Spartan Nation Mailbag: Mel Tucker & The Michigan State Wideouts

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State football.
Author:
Publish date:

Here at Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation, we endeavor to be one of the fans' most interactive sites. With that in mind, we present your weekly Michigan State Football Questions and email.

Uncle Hondo, I love our wide receivers for this season. To me, the biggest problem comes from trying to get them enough footballs to be satisfied. What do you think? Devan T.

That is a great question, but I want to answer it from a different angle. If you are correct, what a significant problem for Mel Tucker. The Spartans need production, and it is nice to have a bevy of talent to find it from.

Hondo, I have read some people taking shots at Mel Tucker for his social media. I would like to weigh in if you don't care. Who cares? If he wins, we don't care, and if he loses, he will get canned. Move on, people. Ryan F.

I couldn't agree more.

Hondo, I am hearing a lot of things, but I would like to know if you feel that MSU football has the resources to be great. I hear different things and would love to know. Brian H.

They do.

Athletic Director Bill Beekman has given Mel Tucker whatever he wants. If Tucker doesn't win, it will have nothing to do with Bill Beekman opening the checking account for him. It is on Mel now.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com.

