Spartan Nation Mailbag: NFL Draft Prospects, Mel Tucker, & More

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State football.

Here at Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation, we endeavor to be one of the fans' most interactive sites.

With that in mind, we present your weekly Michigan State Football questions and email.

Hondo, I ask again, do you think all of the players leaving is complete? MH Laingsburg, MI

I answer again, no, I do not. I expect some players to leave after spring ball as well.

Hondo, do you like what Mel Tucker is doing through the transfer portal? Alexander M.

I do. Mel Tucker is filling needs, and that is always good, but you sustain in recruiting.

What Mel Tucker is doing is a good stopgap.

Hondo, Mark Dantonio always said that the transfer portal relies on teams that aren't solid. What does the current state of MSU football and all the transfer portal recruits mean? Carol Richardson

I never heard Mark Dantonio say those exact words, and I was around him the entire time in East Lansing. But what does it say? He left Michigan State in a position that wasn't solid.

Hondo, do you like the NFL Draft prospects for Antjuan Simmons and Shakur Brown? Matt Johnson

I think MSU has three guys who have a chance. I think long-term Antjuan Simmons and Shakur Brown have the easiest path. But, don't forget Naquan Jones. If he can get in the right situation, he can play in the league, but he has to find the right place.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

Please tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1