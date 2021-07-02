Spartan Nation Mailbag: The Michigan State Quarterback Room

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State football.

Here at Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation, we endeavor to be one of the fans' most interactive sites. With that in mind, we present your weekly Michigan State Football Questions and email.

Hondo, I have worries about our quarterback room. What do you think? Is Anthony Russo the guy? Carol Randle

The prevailing thought inside the Duffy was that Anthony Russo would win the starters job late in camp or early in the season. I can tell you that Payton Thorne had a superb spring, and he has positioned himself as the front-runner. Russo had a good spring, but Thorne shined.

Hondo, you answered my question last week about where Spartan Stadium ranked in the Big Ten. Now you intrigued me, so what are the top-seven of the Big Ten stadiums? Joe Bradford.

I ranked all 14 teams based on what the atmosphere is like right now.

So as the team is right now (2019 the last season with fans), here is the entire list:

14. Northwestern - Ryan Field

13. Illinois - Memorial Stadium

12. Purdue - Ross-Ade Stadium

11. Maryland - Capital One Field

10. Rutgers - SHI Stadium

9. Indiana - Memorial Stadium

8. Michigan State - Spartan Stadium

7. Michigan - Michigan Stadium

6. Minnesota - TCF Bank Stadium

5. Penn State - Beaver Stadium

4. Wisconsin - Camp Randall Stadium

3. Iowa - Kinnick Stadium

2. Nebraska - Memorial Stadium

1. Ohio State - Ohio Stadium

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1