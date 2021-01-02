Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Spartan Nation Mailbag: The State of MSU Football

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State football.
Here at Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation, we endeavor to be one of the fans' most interactive sites.

With that in mind, we present your weekly Michigan State Football questions and email.

Hondo, I know you were big on Rocky Lombardi. What are your thoughts now that he has left? Mike Hagan

I report what I am told. The coaches and players were high on Lombardi. It clearly didn't work out, and good for him that he left.

Hondo, should we be worried about all of the transfers?

Jackie Michaels

No. Mel Tucker said he was going to overhaul the roster, and he is.

Hondo, I love podcasts. You give your guests chances to grade Mel Tucker. How do you grade his first season? Marty F.

I give Mel an excellent A.

Hondo, how many kids will transfer? Loraine M.

I know of 23 that are considering it. I do not think that many go, but I would be shocked if it is done.

Hondo, how much of the program being in trouble is on Mark Dantonio and how much on Mel Tucker? Bev Finley

This one is easy. Mark Dantonio left the program a mess. Easily 95% is on him. Mel has made some decisions and choices that have not set well, but a meager percentage is on him. Who knows if he can finish the task, but he is on track.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

