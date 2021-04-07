Spartan Nation Mailbag: Tom Izzo, Roy Williams' Retirement, Rocket Watts, and More

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State basketball.

Hondo, when I saw that Roy Williams was retiring from North Carolina, I wondered with what happened with Delvon Roe and how he discussed the issue, did he and Tom Izzo really get a long? Mark S.

When Roy William's book came out, and he shared his criticism of Roe, it was not taken well by Tom Izzo. I know for a fact that Tom took it personally, and while not said publicly, I 100% believe it impacted Roy and Tom's relationship. It should have. I thought it was classless of Williams, who I respect. Tom Izzo does take things; personally, that is why he is so successful.

Prior to that book, I would have even called them friends, but I would classify them as acquaintances after.

Hondo, when I saw Mark "Rocket" Watts and Tom Izzo getting along so well late in the season, I thought he would stay. Were you shocked he left? Chris Woodard

I was, but I think it is better for Mark. Let me say that I was not a big fan of Watts coming out of school. As he goes, I wish him nothing but the bests, and he earned my respect.

Hondo, do you think anyone else leaves? Tim K.

I do.

Hondo, what do you think of Michigan State has lost some direction? I know you love Izzo, and you are friends, but to me, the loss to UCLA was all on him. Dave F.

I have heard a lot of people say that. Stunningly, there were a ton of people saying MSU wouldn't make the dance as well. I think the criticism of Izzo is absurd and foolish. Every season Tom Izzo is on the Spartan bench is a great season for the Green and White.

