Spartan Nation Mailbag: Will COVID-19 affect the 2021 College Football Season?

Hondo, if you had to predict what position on the Michigan State Football team is the weakest, what would you say? My friends and I have a lot of questions, but you usually walk us off the ledge. Shawn F.

That would be easy; the linebackers concern me the most. Mel Tucker and his staff worked hard to ensure that they at least addressed the weaknesses, but it is a wait-and-see approach for now.

Hondo, are you hearing anything about COVID and them canceling games? Ryan T.

I can tell you that universities lost their wallet last year. It would be very difficult for them to cancel the season or eliminate the fans. Like most things, money talks and the Universities took a beating last year.

Hondo, this is going to be my first time taking my son to Spartan Stadium. I once heard you say that you and your dad had a tradition at Spartan Stadium. I remember hearing you talk about it on TV and thinking at the time that I would like to do that one day if I had a son. Could you remind me what that was? Gordon Johnson

Our tradition was that we always stopped and got a bag of Carmel popcorn. I have no idea how they make it, but the Carmel corn at Michigan State is the best in the world and a must-have at Spartan Stadium.

