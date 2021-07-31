Spartan Nation Mailbag: Will Tom Izzo become Michigan State's Athletic Director one day?

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State basketball.

Here at Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation, we endeavor to be one of the fans' most interactive sites. With that in mind, we present your weekly Michigan State Basketball Questions and email.

Hondo, would you like to see Tom Izzo as the Athletic Director at Michigan State? Kelly Thompson

I think Tom would do an amazing job. If he had himself at the top with Alan Haller and Greg Ianni back as his two top deputies, it would be great. However, I think that Michigan State will tab Haler as the successor for Bill Beekman when the day comes if it comes sooner rather than later.

Hondo, what kind of a kid is Malik Hall? He looks really tough on TV, and I just wondered. Nathan O.

He is a super young man. He is tough, but Malik is a super son, friend, and a genuinely good person. I am fond of him, and so is everyone who knows him.

Hondo, could Tom Izzo do both the head coach and Athletic Director job simultaneously? Daniel Prince

That is a great question. That is why above, I stated he needed Alan Haller and Greg Ianni as his top deputies.

He couldn't do either without a great support staff. While not all of those in the athletic department are what I would call great staff, many are. Izzo is smart, and he knows what his shortcomings would be, and he would address that.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking Michigan State news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1