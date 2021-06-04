Spartan Nation Mailbag: Will Tom Izzo lead Michigan State to Another Final Four?

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. is here to answer all your questions regarding Michigan State basketball.

Hondo, I get a kick out of your articles with questions from fans. What is the dumbest question you ever got about Michigan State Spartan basketball? Stacie G.

I was asked after Aaron Henry, and Tom Izzo got into an argument if Tom Izzo was going to get fired. It was so absurd. That made me laugh pretty well.

Hondo, of all the players that have left Michigan State basketball since the season ended, which one will be missed most? Bill B.

No doubt, Joshua Langford. His leadership was vital, and had that leadership been received more; I think last year could have been a much better campaign.

Hondo, my buddy Thom and I had a big discussion over something and agreed to ask you. Will Tom Izzo lead Michigan State to another Final Four? Keep up the amazing work. Steve Peterson

I never bet against Tom Izzo. Never.

Getting to Final Four's is not easy, despite how easy he has made it look. I would say yes, but even if he doesn't, it will not impact his legacy.

Hondo, do you think Tom Izzo has given up trying to coach in the NBA? Chris Myerson

No, but Tom has been to the altar a few times, and NBA teams don't like that. If he wants in, he can get a head coaching job in the NBA with no problem. But, he would have to initiate it.

