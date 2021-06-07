Spartan Nation Mailbag: Would Tom Izzo Ever Leave Michigan State for another School?

Here at Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation, we endeavor to be one of the fans' most interactive sites. With that in mind, we present your weekly Michigan State Basketball Questions and email.

Hondo, do you think Tom Izzo is in any danger of what Mark Dantonio did and killing his legacy. I loved Mark Dantonio, but the way he left, I could care less. I don't want to lose that for Tom Izzo. Mike Bradfield

Great question, and I say no. Tom Izzo is not going to ruin his legacy. I agree it was crushing to see what Mark Dantonio did to himself and the program. Tom Izzo isn't going to do that.

Hondo, Do you think there is any job in college basketball that Tom Izzo would leave for. I know that you said a few years ago you thought there were a few. Still feel that way? Matt Jennings

No, there is no college job he would leave MSU for in the college ranks. I do think that it is possible he would leave for the NBA, but not another college job. He could have had several, but none would intrigue him anymore with what has gone on in college basketball.

Hondo, do you think Bill Beekman and Tom Izzo are close? I know he was super close to Mark Hollis and just wondering. Gloria Kay

I do not think Tom Izzo and Bill Beekman have any relationship like Tom Izzo and Mark Hollis do. So I would say that they have a working dynamic.

