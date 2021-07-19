State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode LII: Football

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU football.

East Lansing, Mich. – Every week, Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation takes a deep dive into the State of Michigan State Athletics.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss MSU's special teams unit.

Matt Coghlin, one of the most accomplished kickers in school history, is using the additional season of eligibility provided by the NCAA to all fall sport athletes due to COVID-19 to return for a sixth season.

The Ohio native was the lone highlight on special teams as he finished 9-for-12 on field goals last year.

Outside of Coghlin, the punters were inconsistent, while the return game and coverage teams were poor.

So, heading into spring ball, coach Mel Tucker emphasized special teams, using the 15 practices to experience progress and growth.

"Our special teams work has been very good, the technique and fundamentals, working on punt, just the entire operation, the efficiency of the drills, the understanding of what we need to get done, how we need to do it," Tucker said in late-March. "We're improved in that area; we're moving in the right direction."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1