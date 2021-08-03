State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode LV: Basketball

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

East Lansing, Mich. – Every week, Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation takes a deep dive into the State of Michigan State Athletics.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

After former Spartans Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. were taken in last year's draft, it felt like Aaron Henry, who was a bonafide superstar for Michigan State in 2020, would follow in their footsteps.

However, the 6-foot-6 small forward went undrafted in last week's 2021 NBA Draft but quickly signed a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Other Big Ten products selected before him were Michigan's Franz Wagner, Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, Michigan's Isaiah Livers, Iowa's Luka Garza, and Maryland's Aaron Wiggins.

Even so, numerous members of Michigan State's 2019 Final Four team are now in the pros, including Winston, Tillman, and Henry.

The Spartans are set to tipoff the season on November 9 against Kansas in the Champions Classic.

