State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XL

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU athletics.
EAST LANSING – Michigan State football held its seventh spring practice Tuesday morning on the outdoor turf field behind the Duffy Daugherty Building. 

Following practice, MSU head coach Mel Tucker recapped the Spartans' first scrimmage, which took place on April 3. 

"I thought the scrimmage was very competitive ... We have a long way to go; we're still building…We have competition at every position, and guys are really fighting for jobs," said Tucker. "And we carried that over into today's practice this morning. We still have quite a ways to go. It's a process, culturally, how we go about our business. It's still not where we need it to be. (We just finished) practice No. 7, and we're giving all these guys an opportunity to show what they can do."

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU athletics. 

Michigan State is scheduled to conclude its spring practices with its annual Green-White game on Saturday, April 24. 

The Spartans will return to the field for their eighth (out of 15) workout on Thursday morning. 

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XL

