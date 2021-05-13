State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XLII

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

@TiptonEdits, a Twitter account known for breaking big recruiting news, reported Emoni Bates was decommiting from the Spartans.

The five-star small forward echoed the statement moments later, confirming he was no longer a Michigan State basketball commit.

Bates, a Ypsilanti phenom, reopened his recruitment to entertain professional opportunities.

From there, multiple schools, including Texas, George Washington, Tennessee, and Memphis, extended offers to the 6-foot-8 forward.

In this week's episode, we recap MSU's recruiting trail and much more:

Michigan State's roster turnover

Tom Izzo and his staff embracing the transfer portal

The loss of Jack Hoiberg, Foster Loyer, Rocket Watts, and Thomas Kithier

Emoni Bates decommitment and what it means for the Spartans moving forward

Is Bates testing the professional waters only to return to East Lansing?

