State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XLIV: Basketball

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

East Lansing, Mich. – Every week, Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation takes a deep dive into the State of Michigan State Athletics.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

Before the Spartans finished 15-13 last year, Tom Izzo led Michigan State to three Big Ten titles in a row with another Final Four appearance by taking down Mike Krzyzewski and Duke.

Yet, some fans feel Izzo is hurting his legacy, much like Mark Dantonio did in his final few seasons.

But Schopp and Carpenter Sr. both agree that opinion is wildly off-base.

In today's episode, we discuss Izzo's legacy, the Spartan offense, defense, and much more:

What is Michigan State basketball built on?

Is Tom Izzo losing his touch on the bench and in recruiting?

Will MSU bounce back in 2021?

Do you want to see Izzo change Michigan State's offense?

Should fans be worried about the state of the program moving forward?

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1