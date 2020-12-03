Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXI

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU football.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – Last weekend, Michigan State upset No. 8 Northwestern, 29-20 in Mel Tucker's first top-10 win as head coach.  

It was a huge step for his football program, and Tucker acknowledged it in the postgame. 

"Like I said earlier this week, culture doesn't change overnight," he said. "It just doesn't, but wins like today show what type of football we're capable of playing when we're focused, process-driven, and when we play complementary football – and when we take care of the football … it was an awesome team effort." 

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU.

Schopp, a longtime contributor, thought Michigan State had a much better chance of defeating the Wildcats than most people, and it only increased at halftime.

However, Ohio State is up next, and we all know how dominant they can be. 

The Buckeyes are searching for their fourth Big Ten title in a row, including five out of the last seven should they be crowned champions again in 2020. 

Can MSU pull off the unthinkable victory?

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

Tucker
The War Room

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXI

Lombardi
Football

MSU Football: Rocky Lombardi Not Worried About Starting Job

Tucker
Football

Tucker: Ohio State Won't Be at a 'Disadvantage' Without Ryan Day

USATSI_15244841_168390101_lowres
Football

MSU Football: Mel Tucker Earns National Coach of the Week Honors

USATSI_15245575_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football: Simmons & Coghlin Earn Weekly B1G Honors

MSU football
Football

Michigan State Football 23.5-Point Underdogs Against Ohio State

originalFile_LOWRES-1
Basketball

Win At Duke Proves Michigan State Can Compete With Anyone

originalFile_LOWRES
Basketball

MSU Basketball: Aaron Henry Won't Back Down From Any Challenge

USATSI_15235573_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball Gets By No. 6 Duke, 75-69