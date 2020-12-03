State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXI

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU football.

East Lansing, MI – Last weekend, Michigan State upset No. 8 Northwestern, 29-20 in Mel Tucker's first top-10 win as head coach.

It was a huge step for his football program, and Tucker acknowledged it in the postgame.

"Like I said earlier this week, culture doesn't change overnight," he said. "It just doesn't, but wins like today show what type of football we're capable of playing when we're focused, process-driven, and when we play complementary football – and when we take care of the football … it was an awesome team effort."

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU.

Schopp, a longtime contributor, thought Michigan State had a much better chance of defeating the Wildcats than most people, and it only increased at halftime.

However, Ohio State is up next, and we all know how dominant they can be.

The Buckeyes are searching for their fourth Big Ten title in a row, including five out of the last seven should they be crowned champions again in 2020.

Can MSU pull off the unthinkable victory?

